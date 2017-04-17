PureTech creates immuno-oncology firm

PureTech Health, an R&D and venture investment firm, has launched an immuno-oncology subsidiary called Nybo Therapeutics. Building on the work of NYU School of Medicine’s George Miller, Nybo will develop monoclonal antibodies to target and neutralize newly discovered immunosuppressive mechanisms in pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors. The launch coincides with the publication of Miller’s research on the activation of the Dectin 1 immune receptor on macrophages (Nat. Med., 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nm.4314).
