Shell advances Pennsylvania cracker

Shell says work is progressing on the ethylene cracker complex it is building in Monaca, Pa. Workers have driven 4,200 pilings into the ground and have been pouring concrete foundations since March. The company hopes to complete the 1.6 million-metric-ton-per-year cracker and polyethylene plant, which will source raw materials from the local Marcellus shale formation, early next decade.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter