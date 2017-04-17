Shokubai expands university research

Japan’s Nippon Shokubai will expand its research collaboration with Osaka University. Under a three-year program, the research chair that Shokubai already sponsors at the school of engineering will grow into a research center staffed with seven instructors and 14 guest researchers. The center will develop technologies that Shokubai could use to strengthen its existing businesses or expand into new ones, particularly medical engineering. Shokubai is the world’s largest producer of superabsorbent polymers, used for making diapers.
