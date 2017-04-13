Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. Justice Department ends forensic science advisory panel

Commission was aimed at improving reliability of discipline

by Andrea Widener
April 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last week that he is shuttering the National Commission on Forensic Science.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) created the commision in 2013 to improve the reliability of forensic science. Its members included prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement, forensic lab heads, and independent scientists, among others.

“I’m disappointed,” said chemist Suzanne Bell, a West Virginia University forensic science researcher who was a member of the commission. “There is a lot of work that was left undone.”

Over three years of meetings, the commission produced 43 consensus reports suggesting changes to improve forensic science, both in the courtroom and in the lab. Among the most important was a proposal that forensic laboratories be accredited and that forensic scientists agree to a set of ethics guidelines.

The commission’s charter was set to be renewed on April 23, but Sessions said he would instead bring forensic science review inside DOJ. That flies against recommendations in several critical reports on the discipline that forensic science should be more independent. Those reports concluded that much of forensic science is not supported by actual research. ACS, which publishes C&EN, and other organizations have expressed similar concerns.

NIST set up a large forensic research review system, called the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC), to bring more rigor to forensic research. Although OSAC is independent from the commission, it is funded by DOJ, so it is unclear whether OSAC’s work can continue.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Forensic science oversight seeks new footing
Presidential advisers call for better science in the courtroom
Attorney General Backs Forensic Lab Accreditation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE