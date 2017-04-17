VWR strikes twice for clinical services

The laboratory products giant VWR has acquired Chorley, England-based MESM, a supplier of equipment for clinical trials. Operating in more than 80 countries, MESM specializes in equipment sourcing, technical support, and product training. The deal comes two weeks after VWR’s acquisition of EPL Archives, a biorepository services firm based in Sterling, Va. EPL operates more than 17,000 m2 of ambient and climate-controlled storage space for research, manufacturing, and clinical trials.
