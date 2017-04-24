Automated terminal starts in Singapore

LTH Logistics has opened a highly automated liquid-chemical-handling facility in Singapore. An operator sitting in a control room runs the facility, which is fitted with overhead cranes made by the Finnish firm Konecranes. Equipment can load and unload containers of chemicals without direct human intervention. Sensors position the tanks and detect any swaying of the contents during handling. The facility is the first of its kind in Asia, Konecranes claims.
