Improving prospects for chemists in Cuba

April 24, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 17
Researchers are optimistic that improving relations with the U.S. will lead to stronger collaborations
Companies take on the growing oligonucleotides business with diverse technologies
Berkeley Pit fungi grown together make an antibiotic that fights MRSA
No one seems to know why a chemical widely used in organic synthesis briefly disappeared and still remains scarce
Selections from cen.chempics.org, where C&EN showcases the beauty of chemistry
Animal welfare activists find common ground with industry and regulators in an effort to reduce in vivo experiments
UC Berkeley biochemist discusses how CRISPR could affect chemistry in areas including drug discovery and agriculture