Breakout Labs funds four firms

Breakout Labs has invested in four early-stage human health companies. Envisagenics is a bioinformatics spin-off from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory that analyzes transcriptomic data to discover genes affected by splicing errors in cancer and genetic diseases. Gel4Med, out of the Harvard Innovation Lab, engineers biomaterials for tissue healing. LogicInk makes temporary tattoos that convey health information through changes in shape and color. And SciBac targets antibiotic-resistant diseases while fortifying the microbiome. Breakout Labs, the Thiel Foundation’s seed fund, has backed 34 firms since 2012.
