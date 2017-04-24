Canadian oil-field chemical business sold

Canada’s Secure Energy Services is buying Canadian oil-field chemical operations from an undisclosed U.S. company for $22 million. The assets are likely from Lubrizol, which in March announced it was winding down its oil-field chemical operations, obtained mostly from the 2014 purchase of Weatherford International. As part of its exit, Lubrizol said it was exploring the sale of its Canadian unit. Secure Energy is getting a plant in Red Deer, Alberta, and labs in Edmonton, Alberta. Both are locations where Lubrizol operated facilities. Lubrizol won’t confirm if it is the seller.
