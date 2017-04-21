Advertisement

Careers

U.S. H-1B visas for chemistry jobs and institutions seeking them

These 10 institutions applied for the most visas for jobs with titles that include the word “chemist.”

by Andrea Widener
April 21, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 17
President Donald J. Trump on April 18 directed federal agencies to revamp policies so H-1B visas are distributed on the basis of merit rather than through a lottery. This could be good news for highly trained chemists seeking jobs in the U.S. if the final changes end up expanding opportunities for scientists. Currently, U.S. companies seek H-1B visas for computer technology workers far more often than for any other kind of employee. But dozens of organizations apply for visas for chemists each year. In 2016, these 10 institutions applied for the most visas for jobs with titles that include the word “chemist.”

ORGANIZATION NUMBER OF H-1B APPLICATIONS FOR CHEMISTS IN 2016 AVERAGE SALARY
Amneal Pharmaceuticals 39 $66,444
Battelle Memorial Institute 33 76,044
Novel Laboratories 31 74,743
Appco Pharma 28 55,613
Sciegen Pharmaceuticals 28 51,105
Akorn 25 78,470
KVK Tech 25 67,533
Ascent Pharmaceuticals 21 53,286
Dow Chemical 20 112,238
Harvard University 20 49,321

Source: www.myvisajobs.com

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

