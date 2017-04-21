U.S. H-1B visas for chemistry jobs and institutions seeking them

President Donald J. Trump on April 18 directed federal agencies to revamp policies so H-1B visas are distributed on the basis of merit rather than through a lottery. This could be good news for highly trained chemists seeking jobs in the U.S. if the final changes end up expanding opportunities for scientists. Currently, U.S. companies seek H-1B visas for computer technology workers far more often than for any other kind of employee. But dozens of organizations apply for visas for chemists each year. In 2016, these 10 institutions applied for the most visas for jobs with titles that include the word “chemist.”
|ORGANIZATION
|NUMBER OF H-1B APPLICATIONS FOR CHEMISTS IN 2016
|AVERAGE SALARY
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals
|39
|$66,444
|Battelle Memorial Institute
|33
|76,044
|Novel Laboratories
|31
|74,743
|Appco Pharma
|28
|55,613
|Sciegen Pharmaceuticals
|28
|51,105
|Akorn
|25
|78,470
|KVK Tech
|25
|67,533
|Ascent Pharmaceuticals
|21
|53,286
|Dow Chemical
|20
|112,238
|Harvard University
|20
|49,321
Source: www.myvisajobs.com
