Synthesis

Chemistry in pictures

Selections from cen.chempics.org, where C&EN showcases the beauty of chemistry

by Manny Morone
April 24, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 17
Some light chemistry

A flask is filled with a glowing blue-green dried foam.
Credit: Matas Steponaitis
Under an ultraviolet lamp, this compound glows aquamarine. Matas Steponaitis of Kaunas University of Technology made the fluorescent molecule through condensation of bromotriphenylamine and bis(methoxyphenyl)acetaldehyde using an acid catalyst. Steponaitis hopes that the work will lead to materials that help capture light in solar cells. Molecules like this one can be used to make hole-transporting materials, which allow electrons to move through a solar cell after they’re excited by sunlight.—Manny Morone

Do science, take pictures, win money. Enter our photo contest at cen.chempics.org or e-mail cenchempics@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

