Chemistry in pictures

Under an ultraviolet lamp, this compound glows aquamarine. Matas Steponaitis of Kaunas University of Technology made the fluorescent molecule through condensation of bromotriphenylamine and bis(methoxyphenyl)acetaldehyde using an acid catalyst. Steponaitis hopes that the work will lead to materials that help capture light in solar cells. Molecules like this one can be used to make hole-transporting materials, which allow electrons to move through a solar cell after they’re excited by sunlight.—Manny Morone
