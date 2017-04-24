Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EU plans for greater restriction of D4 and D5

by Cheryl Hogue
April 24, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) is expanding its plan for restricting the use of two siloxanes in personal care and other products. The chemicals are octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4) and decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5), both classified as very persistent and very bioaccumulative substances by the European Union. In recent years, ECHA has moved toward restricting the amount of D4 or D5 in wash-off personal care products such as shower gels, shaving foams, and shampoos to no more than 0.1% by weight. At the request of the European Commission, the EU’s administrative arm, ECHA is planning to enlarge this expected restriction to cover personal care products designed to be left on the body—such as creams—as well as consumer and professional products for washing and cleaning. Silicones Europe, a trade association representing major manufacturers of silicones in Europe, supports ECHA’s plans for wash-off products. But it calls the move to restrict the two siloxanes in leave-on personal care products “premature.” The industry group is particularly concerned about D5, which it says has unique properties that contribute to product innovation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA plans broad review of 2 phthalates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tight EU regulation of three siloxanes recommended
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA to evaluate cyclic siloxane

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE