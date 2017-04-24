Exxon, SABIC pick site for cracker

ExxonMobil and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. have selected San Patricio County, Texas, near Corpus Christi, as the site for a planned ethylene cracker joint venture. The complex is expected to have 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene capacity and downstream polyethylene and ethylene glycol plants. The companies also considered sites in Louisiana and elsewhere in Texas. The San Patricio County location was supported by local officials but opposed by many residents weary of the oil and gas projects in the region. The partners will make a final investment decision after they receive environmental permits.
