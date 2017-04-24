Fujifilm grows biomanufacturing

Fujifilm will invest $37 million to expand its biomanufacturing business in the U.S. and the U.K. In the U.S., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will spend $28 million on mammalian cell bioreactors at a recently opened facility in College Station, Texas. Construction of the $92 million plant was partly financed by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority. In Billingham, England, Fujifilm Diosynth will spend $9 million to expand process development capabilities. Fujifilm acquired the Texas facility in 2014 and the Billingham plant in 2011.
