Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Historic DuPont Building slated for redevelopment

Chemours will occupy renewed space, and the adjacent turn-of-the-century Hotel DuPont will be preserved

by Marc S. Reisch
April 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of a formal dining room with elegant tables set for dinner.
Credit: Hotel DuPont
The Green Room in the Hotel DuPont will be preserved.

For more than a century, an early 20th-century high-rise building in Wilmington, Del., served as the headquarters of the iconic chemical company E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. Now the DuPont Building and colocated Hotel DuPont have been sold to a real estate developer that plans to modernize them and turn them into a mixed office, residential, hotel, and retail complex.

DuPont, which plans to merge with Dow Chemical later this year, had bid adieu to the city of Wilmington in 2015 and moved its headquarters to nearby Chestnut Run Plaza. It handed over ownership of the 13-story hotel and DuPont Building to its fluorochemicals spin-off Chemours. DuPont continued to manage the hotel until February when it sold the business to the Buccini/Pollin Group, a Wilmington-based real estate developer.

The real estate group has now completed the purchase of the DuPont property from Chemours. It plans to refurbish 24,000 m2 of office space and lease it to back to Chemours. The chemical company will continue to use the DuPont building as its headquarters.

Buccini/Pollin plans to lease an additional 5,500 m2 of multitenant office space in the building. It also expects to carve out 180 luxury residential units from the DuPont Building, which dates to 1908.

The group promises to preserve the 1913 Italian Renaissance style Hotel DuPont, including the paneled two-and-a-half-story-high Green Room restaurant.

All told, Buccini/Pollin says it will spend $175 million on the complex redevelopment, which will also include 3,700 m2 of ground-level retail and dining space.

Maintaining Chemours’s headquarters in the DuPont Building acknowledges its legacy, CEO Mark Vergnano says. The refurbished offices will also mark Chemours’s transformation into a “world-class chemistry company” in a “world-class work environment,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont will sell Chestnut Run Laboratory campus to real estate firm
Chemours will close its aniline plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemours returns to renovated headquarters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE