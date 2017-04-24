Milliken acquires Keystone Aniline

Milliken, a maker of textiles, chemicals, and floor coverings, has acquired the dyes and pigments producer Keystone Aniline for an undisclosed sum. Both firms are privately held and family owned. Keystone is almost 100 years old; Milliken is more than 150. A pigment dispersions plant in Inman, S.C., became Keystone’s largest site last year after a 3,300-m2 expansion. Also, last year Keystone acquired England’s Colour Synthesis Solutions.
