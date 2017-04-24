Novartis licenses diabetes treatment

Novartis has licensed rights to a type 1 diabetes drug being developed by Parvus Therapeutics, which makes nanomedicines to halt or reverse autoimmune diseases. Parvus’s diabetes products, called T1D Navacims, are formed by conjugating iron oxide nanoparticles with copies of a peptide derived from a pancreatic autoantigen. Navacims reprogram pathogenic T cells into beneficial cells that suppress autoimmune-disease-causing immune cells.
