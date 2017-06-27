Avantor buys high-purity chemical supplier

Avantor Performance Materials, a supplier of high-purity chemicals for electronics and the life sciences, has acquired Puritan Products, a Bethlehem, Pa.-based maker of pharmaceutical buffers and chemicals for research and electronic materials customers. Avantor CEO Michael Stubblefield says the deal will expand the company’s customer base in the U.S. and Europe. “The addition of Puritan’s operations, equipment, and sourcing of raw materials offers our customers an additional layer of supply-chain security,” he adds.
