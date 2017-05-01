Sustaining the aquaculture revolution

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09518-cover-indoor.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09518-cover-indoor.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 1, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 18

Fish farmers face feed and ecosystem constraints as they supply a growing portion of the world’s protein

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 18
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Sustaining the aquaculture revolution

Fish farmers face feed and ecosystem constraints as they supply a growing portion of the world’s protein

Digitizing a massive dye library

Researchers at NC State analyze the first structures from the Max Weaver Dye Library’s 98,000 vials of dyes

U.S. sanctions chemists for gas attack on civilians in Syria

American companies barred from doing business with them and their U.S. assets frozen

  • Policy

    Chemists march for science

    Practitioners, students, and fans join with throngs around world in support of science

  • Profiles

    Michael Braungart is bullish about the future of fully recyclable products

    Originator of Cradle to Cradle is confident young chemists are poised to finally make manufacturing sustainable

  • Physical Chemistry

    Chemistry’s role in human space travel

    Flow chemistry eyed as key to supplying materials, medicines during extraterrestrial journeys

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
taxonomy

Getting a bigger picture with superresolution microscopy

Chip-based illumination enables simple microscopy set-up and wide field of view

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Wrestling with Ph.D. posters and computerized coulda-beens

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT