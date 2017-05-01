Sustaining the aquaculture revolution

May 1, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 18
Fish farmers face feed and ecosystem constraints as they supply a growing portion of the world’s protein
Researchers at NC State analyze the first structures from the Max Weaver Dye Library’s 98,000 vials of dyes
American companies barred from doing business with them and their U.S. assets frozen
Practitioners, students, and fans join with throngs around world in support of science
Originator of Cradle to Cradle is confident young chemists are poised to finally make manufacturing sustainable
Flow chemistry eyed as key to supplying materials, medicines during extraterrestrial journeys
Chip-based illumination enables simple microscopy set-up and wide field of view