BASF buys ZedX for digital farming

BASF has acquired ZedX, a Pennsylvania-based developer of information technology tools that provide forecasting and decision services to farmers. ZedX builds applications to help growers plan and schedule irrigation and pesticide and fertilizer application. Other tools give custom weather forecasts and early warning of pest conditions. BASF says the acquisition will strengthen its digital farming footprint and help growers take advantage of big data. The two firms had a three-year partnership to develop agronomic models.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter