Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Lanxess has completed the acquisition of Chemtura in a deal valued at about $2.6 billion. Lanxess says the purchase will greatly expand its additives business as well as its footprint in North America.

BASF has agreed to buy Thermotek, Mexico’s largest supplier of waterproofing systems to the construction industry. Thermotek, which has 500 employees, makes resinous and dispersion materials as well as asphalt sheets for waterproofing roofs and walls.

Reliance Industries has completed upgrades that will allow its ethylene cracker in Dahej, India, to import cheap shale-based ethane from the U.S. The company also plans to use ethane at its plants in Hazira and Nagothane, India.

Lanxess will spend $27 million on efficiency improvements at a plant in Antwerp, Belgium, where the company makes nylon 6 and its precursor, caprolactam. Lanxess says it has put more than $300 million into the site since the company was founded as a spin-off from Bayer in 2004.

Wacker Chemie will expand production of isopropenyl acetate by 2,500 metric tons per year in Berghausen, Germany. The company uses the chemical to make acetylacetone, which has applications in the life sciences, construction, and the automotive markets.

Enamine, a producer of chemical building blocks and screening libraries, will work with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory to find small molecules that address EMBL’s anticancer targets. Enamine will provide library synthesis, medicinal chemistry, and biological services. EMBL will deploy a team of medicinal chemists at Enamine.

EpimAb Biotherapeutics has raised $25 million from Chinese and foreign investors. The Shanghai-based firm is developing immuno-oncology drug candidates that use its technology for generating molecules with antibody-like properties.

Arsanis, a biotech firm developing monoclonal antibodies for treatment of infectious disease, has raised $46 million in a series D round of financing. The investment was led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and included GV, formerly Google Ventures.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gates Foundation and Exscientia to develop pandemic antivirals
Novartis and Akzo grow R&D in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evotec Wins NIH Compound Contract

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE