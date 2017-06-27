Call for papers: RMRM 2017

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting, which will be held Oct. 25–28 at the Embassy Suites & Conference Center in Loveland, Colo., and is hosted by the ACS Colo., Local Section.
The theme of the meeting, Energy in the Rockies, will highlight advances and the application of chemistry to the production, management, evaluation, and study of energy.
In addition to nine technical symposia, six general sessions, and numerous poster sessions, the meeting will feature a high school teachers symposium, undergraduate programming, an awards banquet, a Younger Chemists Committee/Women Chemists Committee breakfast, a Senior Chemists Committee luncheon, and a welcome reception/poster session.
Symposium sessions will include “Biomaterials for Energy Production,” “Nanomaterials,” “Energy Production from Solar Radiation,” “Chemistry & the Environment,” “The Future of Chemical Education,” “Chemical Analysis of Beer & Brewing Products,” “Young Scholars Symposium,” “Inhibitor Design & Studies in Medicinal Chemistry,” and “Radioanalytical Nuclear Chemistry.”
Several awards will be presented, including the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Science, the Division of Chemical Education Excellence in High School Teaching Award, the E. Ann Nalley Rocky Mountain Regional Award for Volunteer Service, and the Partners for Progress & Prosperity Award.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 18. Details can be found on the meeting website at rmrm2017.sites.acs.org.
Abstracts are due by Aug. 7. Please visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract.
