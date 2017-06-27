Call for papers: SERMACS 2017

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Southeast Regional Meeting, which will be held Nov. 7–11 at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel, in Charlotte, N.C. The meeting is being hosted by the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section and will highlight the theme “Humans to Hybrids.”
The meeting will feature four plenary lectures, a Diversity Day, an exposition, a graduate school career fair, K–12 programming, poster sessions, and more than 30 invited symposia covering the traditional areas of chemistry as well as bioinorganic chemistry, polymeric nanomaterials, biological mass spectrometry, organofluorine chemistry, analytical neurochemistry, heterocyclic carbenes, chemistry entrepreneurship, ionic liquids, electrochemistry, and the chemistry of fermentation. The meeting will also highlight advances in energy conversion and storage.
SERMACS 2017 is being held concurrently with the 2017 Solar Energy Research Center Conference and the North Carolina Photochemistry Symposium.
The final program summary for SERMACS will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Oct. 2. Details can be found on the meeting website at sermacs2017.org.
Abstracts are due by Aug. 21. Please visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract.
