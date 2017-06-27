Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical industry off to a strong 2017

First-quarter earnings surpass expectations thanks to strong sales, pricing

by Melody M. Bomgardner
June 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DuPont
Strong demand from European sunflower growers brightened DuPont’s first-quarter results.
Credit: DuPont
Strong demand from European sunflower growers brightened DuPont’s first-quarter results.

Chemical firms releasing first-quarter financial results are reporting strong demand for a broad range of products, including seeds, electronic materials, and even textile dyes. Several firms posted earnings growth that exceeded expectations.

Both volumes and prices were up at Dow Chemical, as the company reported gains across businesses serving packaging, transportation, infrastructure, consumer care, and electronic materials. What’s more, demand growth was strong in China, the U.S., and Europe.

CEO Andrew N. Liveris linked Dow’s strength in operations to the growing global economy. He touted the firm’s 14 straight quarters of year-over-year volume gains and an even longer stretch of earnings growth. Liveris says he continues to expect Dow’s merger with DuPont to be completed by the end of August.

First-quarter results

[+]Enlarge
Chemical firms saw robust, broad-based demand.
Source: Companies
Chemical firms saw robust, broad-based demand.
Source: Companies

Industrial demand gave BASF room to hike basic chemical prices an average of 8% in the quarter. And like Dow, BASF saw volumes increase broadly in basic chemicals, performance products, and functional materials. It also posted slightly higher sales in crop protection chemicals. Overall, BASF raised earnings 23% in the first quarter of 2017 to almost $1.9 billion compared with last year.

At DuPont, sales rose mainly because of demand from outside the U.S. For example, the firm saw strong demand for corn hybrids in Brazil and sunflower varieties in Europe. In addition to seeds, DuPont did a brisk business in specialty polymers for auto manufacturing and in electronic materials for semiconductors, consumer electronics, and photovoltaics.

In a conference call with analysts, DuPont CEO Edward D. Breen credited the company’s new product innovations and better-than-expected conditions in end markets for boosting earnings 8% to more than $1.1 billion compared with last year’s first quarter.

At Ashland, consumer demand for personal care products and pharmaceuticals containing its specialty ingredients helped the firm raise prices to make up for higher raw material costs. It also saw stronger sales in industrial products such as composites, intermediates, and solvents. Compared with last year, Ashland’s earnings were up 5% to $121 million.

Strong market conditions for polyurethanes gave Huntsman Corp. an opportunity to raise its prices for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate. And it sold 10% more performance products than in the year-ago quarter. Textile chemicals and dyes were big sellers in Asia, Europe, and South America but were weaker in North America.

Covestro, the former materials business of Bayer, saw overall volumes expand by 9% and prices soar more than 13% from last year on the strength of its polyurethanes portfolio and demand for coatings.

Frank H. Lutz, Covestro’s chief financial officer, said the company is in a position to benefit from the growth in its customers’ industries. “Our optimism for fiscal year 2017 was confirmed in the first quarter,” he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industrial demand boosts earnings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow, DuPont raise earnings amid demand for cars, houses, and food
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical earnings beat expectations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE