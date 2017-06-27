DSM Sinochem boosts Dutch output

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals will expand a plant in Delft, the Netherlands, that produces 7-aminodeacetoxycephalosporanic acid (7-ADCA), an intermediate used in the production of cephalosporin antibiotics. The facility is the only manufacturer of 7-ADCA still in operation in the Western world, according to the company. DSM Sinochem has in recent years been critical of antibiotics manufacturers, mostly in Asia, that contribute to antimicrobial resistance by releasing antibiotics waste in the environment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter