DuPont, Delaware create incubator

DuPont is joining with the State of Delaware and the University of Delaware to form Delaware Innovation Space, a business incubator at the DuPont Experimental Station, which is a research lab where DuPont has excess capacity. DuPont is donating a building and labs valued at about $15 million plus $2.0 million worth of equipment and $1.3 million in start-up funding. The state will contribute $5.0 million in start-up funding; the university will pitch in $1.5 million. The partners hope the facilities will keep ex-DuPonters and other entrepreneurs in Delaware.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter