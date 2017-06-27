Evonik opens lab serving oil sector

Evonik Industries has opened a laboratory in Horsham, Pa., that tests the firm’s line of crude oil paraffin inhibitors. Evonik says its inhibitors modify the paraffin waxes present in crude oil, dispersing them so they don’t adhere to surfaces and impede oil flow. Alex Tsay, Evonik’s oil additives marketing manager, says the lab will help identify additive blends that provide flow assurance for crude oils from around the world.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter