HitGen works with Scripps and Calibr

HitGen, a biotech company based in China with labs in Houston, will work with Scripps Research Institute and its affiliate, the California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr). The partners will use HitGen’s DNA-encoded small-molecule libraries to discover and develop oncology, regenerative medicine, and virology drugs. Scripps and Calibr will provide target materials and expertise. The alliance comes just one week after HitGen entered a multiyear drug discovery deal with Pfizer
