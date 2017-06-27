Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

India amends law to make generic drugs safer

by K. V. Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
June 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

India has made bioequivalence studies mandatory for certain classes of generic drugs before they are launched. The move is to ensure that generic medicines have the same quality and efficacy as their branded counterparts. Bioequivalence studies are conducted to establish that two medicines, normally the original patented drug and a generic version, work in the same way, to the same extent, and for the same purpose. India’s Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 2017, have been formally amended to require bioequivalence studies on generic drugs with low solubility. The move follows the government’s recent effort to ensure that doctors prescribe generic medicines that are priced far lower than branded ones. Currently, drugs that have been in India for less than four years are required to undergo bioequivalence studies if they are in use in developed markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Generics entering the market after four years require permission from state licensing authorities, who are not required to demand bioequivalence studies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China will accept foreign clinical trial data
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China looks to streamline drug approvals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biosimilars Gain Market Traction

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE