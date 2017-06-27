Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Multicomponent catalyst promotes multistep reactions

Nanoparticle-on-nanorod material enables four-step reaction in one pot to prepare pharmaceutical intermediates

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Brown University chemists have developed a new composite catalyst that can perform four separate reaction steps in sequential order in the same vessel, generating compounds that are useful as intermediates for making antibiotics, anticancer drugs, and other pharmaceuticals (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b01983). A collaboration between the groups of Christopher T. Seto and Shouheng Sun, the researchers led by postdoc Chao Yu and graduate student Xuefeng Guo set out with a goal of creating greener reactions amenable to industrial applications—ones that use smaller amounts of less expensive and less toxic solvents and reagents and generate less waste but still lead to complex molecules. The team first created the catalyst by growing silver-palladium nanoparticles on the surface of oxygen-deficient tungsten oxide nanorods. They then designed a reaction worthy of the catalyst: formic acid dehydrogenation followed by hydrogenation of nitrophenol to an amine and then condensation of the amine with an aldehyde to form an intermediate that undergoes ring closing to form benzoxazoles (shown). The entire reaction was carried out under mild conditions (dioxane/water solvent at 80 °C). The procedure also works for preparing related quinazolines.

A reaction scheme shows a four-component reaction with a AgPd/WO catalyst to make a benzoxazole.
A reaction scheme shows a four-component reaction with a AgPd/WO catalyst to make a benzoxazole.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme and copper combo builds amide bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Refiguring The Equation For [2+2+1] Cycloadditions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Green Boost For C–C Bond-Forming Reaction

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE