Personnel changes bring U.S. chemical industry group closer to EPA, Congress

David Vitter in February joined Mercury LLC, a consulting firm that lobbies on behalf of businesses, including the chemical industry group the American Chemistry Council (ACC). The former Republican senator from Louisiana was a key sponsor of legislation enacted last year to reform the nation’s commercial chemical control law, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

Liz Bowman, former ACC director of issue and advocacy communications, in March joined EPA’s public affairs office.

Nancy Beck, an ACC senior director, has criticized EPA’s chemical risk assessment program and called for including industry experts in EPA peer reviews. ACC supported modernization of TSCA with the aim of boosting consumer confidence in the safety of chemicals. Beck is expected in May to become a key official in the Office of Chemical Safety & Pollution Protection, the EPA office tasked with implementing the revised law.