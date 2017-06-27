U.S. fertilizer projects start up

Two new fertilizer plants fueled by low-cost natural gas from shale have started up in the U.S. In Wever, Iowa, OCI has opened a $3 billion facility that can make up to 2 million metric tons of nitrogen fertilizer per year. The company calls it the first greenfield nitrogen fertilizer plant to be built in the U.S. in more than 25 years. And in Borger, Texas, Agrium has commissioned a 610,000-metric-ton-per-year urea facility on the site of an existing nitrogen fertilizer plant.
