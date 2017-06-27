Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. lawmakers consider bill to restart nuclear waste repository

by Jessica Morrison
June 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Lawmakers in a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee last week considered draft legislation that would revive stalled plans for managing the nation’s nuclear waste stockpile at Nevada’s Yucca Mountain. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Environment, offered the draft to guide discussions aimed at finalizing long-awaited comprehensive nuclear waste legislation. The draft bill would grant the federal Department of Energy jurisdiction over the land in Nevada on which Yucca Mountain sits and prevent the state from refusing to issue needed air and water pollution permits for the proposed geologic repository. Nevada lawmakers criticize the draft, saying that it preempts states’ rights and ignores national security risks related to transporting nuclear waste to the site. Shimkus says the draft bill is the outcome of six years of hearings about Yucca Mountain. Interim storage and permanent disposal of nuclear waste stalled under the Obama Administration, which halted licensing for the repository in 2010. President Donald J. Trump’s proposed fiscal 2018 budget would restart funding for a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain and calls for $120 million to restart licensing of the facility.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bill to restart Yucca Mountain repository moves in Congress
Repository Planned For Weapons Waste
More Money Needed For Yucca Mountain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE