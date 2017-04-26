Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

taxonomy

U.S. sanctions chemists for gas attack on civilians in Syria

American companies barred from doing business with them and their U.S. assets frozen

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
April 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in all

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ammar Abdullah/REUTERS/Newscom
Dozens of people, including many children, died in the April 4 attack.
Credit: Ammar Abdullah/REUTERS/Newscom
Dozens of people, including many children, died in the April 4 attack.

The Trump Administration imposed economic sanctions against Syrian government chemists and other scientists on April 24 for their role in the alleged sarin gas attack in early April that killed dozens of people.

The sanctions were leveled against 271 employees of the Scientific Studies & Research Center, the Syrian government body the U.S. believes is responsible for developing and producing chemical and biological weapons. The action directs U.S. banks to freeze any assets the individuals may have and bans American companies from conducting business with them.

Those targeted all have expertise in chemistry and related disciplines. They have supported the regime’s chemical weapons program since at least 2012, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which released a list of their names.

These government employees are “highly educated” chemical specialists who are likely to be able to travel outside of Syria and use the international financial system, Trump Administration officials said.

“These sweeping sanctions target the scientific support center for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s horrific chemical weapons attack on innocent civilian men, women, and children,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in announcing the action at the White House.

The U.S. and several Western allies claim Assad is responsible for unleashing sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent, in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said 86 civilians were killed. Assad has called the incident a fabrication.

The Treasury Department will work with State Department officials to “relentlessly pursue and shut down the financial networks of all individuals involved with the production of chemical weapons used to commit these atrocities,” Mnuchin added.

After the attack, the U.S. retaliated a few days later by launching cruise missiles against a Syrian air base the Pentagon says was used to launch the chemical attack.

The Treasury and State departments also targeted 18 senior Assad regime officials and five branches of the Syrian military in January after a United Nations inquiry concluded that the government was responsible for three chlorine gas attacks against civilians in 2014 and 2015.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS and ACC condemn chemical weapons use in Syria
U.S. sanctions chemists for gas attack on civilians in Syria
Syria accused of using chlorine gas as weapon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE