Policy

Washington’s revolving door

Personnel changes boost ties between chemical industry group and EPA, Congress

by Jessica Morrison
June 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
David Vitter, a former Republican senator from Louisiana, was a key sponsor of legislation enacted last year to reform the nation’s commercial chemical control law, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). In February, Vitter joined a consulting firm that lobbies on behalf of businesses, including the chemical industry group the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

Nancy Beck, an ACC senior director, has criticized EPA’s chemical risk assessment program and called for including industry experts in EPA peer reviews. ACC supported modernization of TSCA with the aim of boosting consumer confidence in the safety of chemicals. Beck is expected in May to become a key official in the Office of Chemical Safety & Pollution Protection, the EPA office tasked with implementing the revised law.

Liz Bowman, former ACC director of issue and advocacy communications, in March joined EPA’s public affairs office.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

