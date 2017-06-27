Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

How light affects growth of perovskite films

Systematic study catalogs numerous effects on film morphology, reaction kinetics, and device performance

by Mitch Jacoby
June 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
Fluorescence images (color) and SEM images (insets) show that a film of a perovskite (CH3NH3PbI3, red) made by reacting PbI2 (green) with an organic precursor in the dark (images at left recorded at 8 and 10 sec after adding precursor) forms more slowly and with different morphology compared with making it in the light (right).
Credit: Nature
Fluorescence images (color) and SEM images (insets) show that a film of a perovskite (CH3NH3PbI3, red) made by reacting PbI2 (green) with an organic precursor in the dark (images at left recorded at 8 and 10 sec after adding precursor) forms more slowly and with different morphology compared with making it in the light (right).

Solar cells based on metal halide perovskite compounds draw widespread attention because these low-cost devices’ efficiency for generating electricity from sunlight has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years. Aiming to further boost the conversion efficiency, scientists have examined the influence of reagent concentration, temperature, and other variables on the reaction that forms the crystalline light-harvesting perovskite film. Yet that process remains poorly understood and difficult to control because scientists have not yet examined some variables systematically. One of them can now be checked off the list—light (Nature 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nature22072). A team led by Michael Grätzel of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, used microscopy techniques and other methods to examine the influence of light on common procedures for reacting solution-phase PbI2 with CH3NH3I to form CH3NH3PbI3, a standard perovskite solar-cell material. The team observed that when the reagents are deposited sequentially on a TiO2 substrate, light accelerates perovskite formation. It also yields smaller and more numerous crystallites, causes other film-morphology differences, and doubles solar-cell efficiency. In contrast, perovskite films made via the single-step version of the reaction perform better when made in the dark.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
TiO₂ nanocrystals exhibit unusual slow-motion blinking
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionic liquids stabilize perovskite solar cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskites catalyze aldehyde alkylations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE