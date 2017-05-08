48th Central Regional Meeting

Credit: City of Dearborn

The ACS Detroit Local Section will host the 2017 Central Regional Meeting (CERM) at the Henry, Autograph Collection in Dearborn, Mich., on Tuesday, June 6, to Friday, June 9.

CERM 2017 at a glance ▸ Dates: June 6–9 ▸ Location: Dearborn, Mich. ▸ Information contacts: Mark Benvenuto, Mark Benvenuto, general chair; Dan Lawson, Dan Lawson, program chair ▸ Website: acscerm2017.org

The meeting theme is “Diversity in the Chemical Sciences,” and symposia will include topics in catalysis as well as optical, computational, environmental, medicinal, and pedagogical chemistry.

Keynote addresses will be given by Mark Nichols, technical leader of paint research at Ford Motor and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Coatings Technology & Research, and Michael J. Pcolinski, North American vice president for innovation and technology at BASF. Nichols’s talk will cover coating weatherability, environmentally advanced paint application techniques, functional coatings, and color science.

The meeting’s general chair is Mark Benvenuto of the University of Detroit Mercy, and the program chair is Dan Lawson of the University of Michigan, Dearborn.

Technical program. There are several full-day symposia, including “Optical Chemistry and Optogenetics,” “Catalysis by Metal Complexes & Nanomaterials: Fundamentals & Applications,” and “Applications in Electronic Structure Theory & Molecular Dynamics,” along with several half-day symposia, including “Chemometrics of Computer Simulations,” “Exploration of New Chemical Classes as Innovative Therapies for Neurological Disorders,” and “Environmental Chemistry: Water, Air & Health.”

In addition to the research symposia, there are also symposia in chemical education, such as “Active Learning: Students’ Performance & Classroom Engagement,” “Applied General Chemistry for Undergraduate Engineering Majors,” and “Undergraduate Teaching in Inorganic Chemistry: An IONiC VIPEr Symposium.” There will also be a symposium for chemistry in business, “Entrepreneurs’ Tool Kit: Resources & Success Stories.”

General poster sessions will cover analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as chemical education.

Workshops. CERM 2017 also will offer the ACS career workshop Finding Your Pathway on Wednesday morning, Résumé Review on Wednesday afternoon, and Career Planning on Thursday ­morning. These workshops are ideal for not only graduate and undergraduate students but also recent grads and experienced professionals considering a career change.

There is also the workshop Designing a Better Experiment with Chemometrics on Friday morning. And a Teachers’ Workshop will take place on Saturday from 8 AM to noon.

Exposition. A reception on Tuesday evening will help kick off the exposition, which will run through Friday. The expo will offer an opportunity to learn about the latest products on the market. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. Several awards will be presented at the meeting.

The E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS recognizes the volunteer efforts of individuals who have served ACS.

The Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences recognizes individuals and institutions that have advanced diversity in the chemical sciences and significantly stimulated or fostered activities that promote inclusiveness in the region.

The Partners for Progress & Prosperity Award encourages and recognizes successful and exemplary partnerships.

And the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Awards for Excellence in High School Teaching recognize, encourage, and stimulate outstanding teachers of high school chemistry in ACS regions.

At the Central Region Awards dinner on Thursday evening, the speaker will be Jeffrey S. Moore, Murchison-Mallory Professor of Chemistry and professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Social events. The social highlights of CERM 2017 include an opening reception and mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 PM on Tuesday.

Participants are also invited to attend the Women Chemists Committee Luncheon from 12:30 to 2 PM on Wednesday and the Younger Chemists Committee Luncheon from 12:30 to 2 PM on Thursday.

An ice cream social with ACS governance will take place on Thursday from 3:30 to 5 PM. And a new social event called a Multisection Mixer will take place on Friday at 4 PM. Local section members can meet and exchange ideas with one another.

Registration and lodging. Early-bird ­registration for the meeting will close on May 8, but registration at the on-site rate will be available through the end of the meeting.

To reserve rooms at the Henry Hotel at a reduced rate, call the hotel directly and request the ACS CERM rate. The housing link closes on May 23.