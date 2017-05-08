Cosmetics: The next microbiome frontier

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 8, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 19

Personal care makers rush to harness the relationship between the microbiome and healthy skin. But will it work?

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 19
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Consumer Products

Cosmetics: The next microbiome frontier

Personal care makers rush to harness the relationship between the microbiome and healthy skin. But will it work?

World’s first nanocar race crowns champion

C&EN follows the action on and off the track

Meet your new lab assistant

One software developer wants to transform Amazon’s personal assistant Alexa into a tool for scientists

  • Endocrine Disruptors

    Top 50 U.S. chemical producers of 2016

    With growth hard to come by, chemical producers look to acquisitions

  • Synthesis

    Nickel catalyst "chain walks" to produce fatty acids

    Catalytic reaction adds CO2 to selected C–H bonds in alkane and alkene derivatives

  • Education

    Sketch chemistry: Molecular status updates

    A comic collaboration between C&EN and ChemScrapes cartoonist Brendan Burkett

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Calcium transport enzyme rocks

Contrast X-ray diffraction technique reveals new details of protein-membrane interactions

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Spill stories, stinky and sticky and Ew, what’s that smell?Sticky situations

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT