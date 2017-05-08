Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Alberto Girelli

by Linda Wang
May 8, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Alberto Girelli
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of the Girelli family
Photo of Alberto Girelli.
Credit: Courtesy of the Girelli family

Alberto Girelli, 94, died on Aug. 17, 2016, in Milan.

“Alberto Girelli was a passionate chemist throughout his life. His career started in 1947 and encompassed petroleum chemistry, alternative fuels, and safety in chemical reactions. He was a professor of industrial chemistry and petrochemistry at the Universities of Pisa and Genoa. He was also an active member of the Italian Chemical Society, serving as editor. He published more than 250 papers, and wrote and edited various books on petroleum chemistry and encyclopedia entries. His identity card states ‘chemist.’ He will be remembered for his endless scientific curiosity, humor, and integrity.”—Daniele Girelli, son

Most recent title: head, Fuel Experimental Station, Milan

Education: M.S., chemistry, University of Bari, 1946

Survivors: wife, Elvira; sons, Renato and Daniele; two grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Michael Bratychak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Jean-Marie André
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Sigmund M. Csicsery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE