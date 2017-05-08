Alberto Girelli, 94, died on Aug. 17, 2016, in Milan.
“Alberto Girelli was a passionate chemist throughout his life. His career started in 1947 and encompassed petroleum chemistry, alternative fuels, and safety in chemical reactions. He was a professor of industrial chemistry and petrochemistry at the Universities of Pisa and Genoa. He was also an active member of the Italian Chemical Society, serving as editor. He published more than 250 papers, and wrote and edited various books on petroleum chemistry and encyclopedia entries. His identity card states ‘chemist.’ He will be remembered for his endless scientific curiosity, humor, and integrity.”—Daniele Girelli, son
Most recent title: head, Fuel Experimental Station, Milan
Education: M.S., chemistry, University of Bari, 1946
Survivors: wife, Elvira; sons, Renato and Daniele; two grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter