AstraZeneca in pact for inhaled drugs

AstraZeneca will pay $57.5 million plus potential milestone payments for access to Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ PRS-060, an engineered protein being developed for respiratory diseases. PRS-060 is what Pieris calls an anticalin, a protein that can mimic antibodies by binding to sites either on other proteins or on small molecules. Unlike an antibody, anticalins can be delivered by inhalation. PRS-060 targets interleukin-4 receptor α, which plays a role in asthma.
