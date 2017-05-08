Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 8, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Huntsman Corp. has acquired IFS Chemicals, a privately owned formulator of polyurethane systems based on methylene diphenyl diisocyanate. IFS has close to 50 employees and operates from a 5,100-m2 factory in Roydon, England.

Amyris says it has successfully developed a fermentation route to an unnamed, “natural-like” sweetener that is low calorie, sustainably sourced, and less expensive than sugar. The company plans industrial production by 2018 and expects to achieve sweetener sales of $100 million by 2020.

Callery has named Harry Rathore as its CEO. Rathore founded the pharmaceutical chemical company Polyorganix and has worked for Lonza and Alcami. Callery was formerly BASF’s inorganic specialties business.

Tokyo Chemical Industry has licensed rights to organic semiconductors invented by researchers at Kaunas University of Technology and Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL). TCI plans to develop the semiconductors for use in solar cells.

Elevance Renewable Sciences, a biobased chemical firm, has named Karl Schoene as its new CEO; former CEO Tony Parnell will become executive chair. Schoene will guide the firm as it works to develop new products and increase sales from its joint venture biorefinery in Indonesia.

Alcami will spend $5 million to expand filling and freeze-drying capabilities at its drug services facility in Charleston, S.C. The company says the project will create at least 30 new jobs.

GlaxoSmithKline will spend $139 million to expand its biopharmaceutical facility in Rockville, Md. The investment supports growing demand for Benlysta, a treatment for lupus. The site is also expected to produce a subcutaneous form of the drug, currently under FDA review.

Takeda Pharmaceutical and Cleveland’s Harrington Discovery Institute have formed a rare-disease drug discovery partnership. The venture, the first with a major drug company for Harrington, will support Takeda’s programs in areas including oncology, gastroenterology, and central nervous system disorders.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joerg Ahlgrimm to head SK pharmteco
Ampac adds analytic labs in Virginia
Consortium Bids For Merck Facility

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.