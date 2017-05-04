Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Calysta raises money for fish food

Funds, new facility will help firm make feed from natural gas

by Melody M. Bomgardner
May 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

This photo shows Calysta, Cargill, and Tennessee state officials holding golden shovels at a groundbreaking ceremony.
Credit: Calysta
Calysta, Cargill, and Tennessee state officials at a groundbreaking for the FeedKind plant.

Bay Area biotech firm Calysta has raised $40 million in a fourth round of funding from strategic and venture capital investors. The company will use the funds to scale up production of a new type of fish feed, made from natural gas, with corporate partner Cargill.

Farm-raised fish, specifically salmon, trout, and shrimp, are fed high-protein diets that include fish meal from small, wild-caught species. But overfishing and higher prices are driving a search for alternative sources of easy-to-digest protein.

Calysta’s product, called FeedKind, is made from protein-rich, single-cell bacteria that live in industrial fermenters, where they digest methane and turn it into protein. Although the company says aquaculture is its first target market, the protein could also be used to feed farm animals and pets.

Japan’s Mitsui & Co., which has a nutrition and agriculture business unit, led the funding round. Other investors included the Singapore investment firm Temasek along with earlier investors Cargill, Pangaea Ventures, Aqua-Spark, and others.

On April 26, Calysta and Cargill broke ground on a commercial-scale manufacturing plant for FeedKind at Cargill’s President’s Island property in Memphis. Set to begin production in 2019, the plant will have an initial capacity of 20,000 metric tons per year but could expand to as much as 200,000 metric tons after a second phase is completed.

The companies say the Memphis facility will be the world’s largest gas fermentation operation. The site will eventually house 20 fermenters, each about 450 m2 in size, and several dryers the height of six-story buildings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cargill to use Enough’s fungal protein for meat alternatives
Hy2Gen planning US methanol
Animal-free dairy firm Perfect Day raises $350 million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE