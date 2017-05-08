Daiichi invests in antibody-drug combos

Daiichi Sankyo will spend about $135 million to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in Japan for antibody-drug conjugates. ADCs link a cytotoxic molecule to an antibody that binds selectively to a target on cancer cells. The company says the investment, in three of its Japanese plants, will improve its ability to make ADCs for investigational and clinical use. Daiichi is developing six ADCs, including two in Phase I clinical trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter