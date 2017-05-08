Hans-Peter Hombach, 73, died on Dec. 31, 2016, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
“After graduating with a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1972, Peter initially worked as a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung. Soon after, he was recruited to Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, followed by a professorship at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, where, in the early 1980s, he became known as the ‘computer wizard.’ In the 1990s, Peter developed an interest in automation engineering. After immigrating to Canada in 1999, he founded Osorno Enterprises, a company that pioneered remote-controlled drinking water and wastewater systems for use in isolated communities.”—Sven Hombach, son
Most recent title: president, Osorno Enterprises
Education: Ph.D., chemistry, University of Münster, 1972
Survivors: wife, Valentina; daughter, Irena; son, Sven; four grandchildren
