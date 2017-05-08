Japanese firms target cellulose nanofibers

Japanese trading firm Marubeni and Chuetsu Pulp & Paper are joining to make and sell cellulose nanofibers. The firms claim their “nanoforest” fiber is five times as light and five times as strong as steel and could be used in building materials, electronic devices, and cosmetics. Marubeni is developing new applications for the fiber and will be responsible for sales. Chuetsu will produce the fiber and expects to start up a 100-metric-ton-per-year plant next month.
