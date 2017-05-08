Advertisement

People

Jonathan W. Amy

by Linda Wang
May 8, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 19
Jonathan W. Amy
Credit: Jan Amy
Credit: Jan Amy

Jonathan W. Amy, 93, died on Dec. 4, 2016, in West Lafayette, Ind.

“Jon Amy directed the Purdue University Department of Chemistry’s Instrumentation Facility, which was later named the Jonathan W. Amy Facility for Chemical Instrumentation. This entity was formally created in the mid-1950s with a mission of fusing science and technology through collaboration and creation. The Industrial Associates Program originated in the chemistry department in the 1980s and provided a way to involve students with industry, as well as a way for industrial representatives to spend time at Purdue. Professor Amy has been a problem solver par excellence, whether the problem was one involving the local fire service or regarding the future direction of scientific research in the U.S.”—James Amy, son

Most recent title: director of instrumentation facility, department of chemistry, Purdue University

Education: B.A., chemistry, Ohio Wesleyan University, 1947; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Purdue University, 1955; Honorary Doctor of Science, Purdue University, 2014

Survivors: wife, Betty; daughter, Theresa; sons, Joseph and James

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

