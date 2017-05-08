Advertisement

People

Robert P. Ryall

by Linda Wang
May 8, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 19
Robert P. Ryall
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sanofi Pasteur
Photo of Robert P. Ryall.
Credit: Courtesy of Sanofi Pasteur

Robert P. Ryall, 59, died on Nov. 25, 2016, in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

“Resolute, passionate, and self-effacing are a few words that best describe the essence of Bob Ryall. These traits served him well in his pioneering work with a polysaccharide-protein conjugates vaccine, resulting in Menactra for meningococcal meningitis, a top-selling vaccine for Sanofi Pasteur. He was indifferent to the vanities of the corporate world, and so Bob flourished for 27 years in the small-company atmosphere of Connaught Laboratories-turned-Sanofi Pasteur. His private life reflected his professional life, always driven to excel at whatever he was doing. He cherished the company of colleagues, friends, and family, and all were richer for having known him.”—Ralph R. Ryall, brother

Most recent title: senior director, Sanofi Pasteur

Education: B.S., chemistry, Le Moyne College, 1979; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1987

Survivors: sister, Beverly; brother, Ralph

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

