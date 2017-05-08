Robert P. Ryall, 59, died on Nov. 25, 2016, in East Stroudsburg, Pa.
“Resolute, passionate, and self-effacing are a few words that best describe the essence of Bob Ryall. These traits served him well in his pioneering work with a polysaccharide-protein conjugates vaccine, resulting in Menactra for meningococcal meningitis, a top-selling vaccine for Sanofi Pasteur. He was indifferent to the vanities of the corporate world, and so Bob flourished for 27 years in the small-company atmosphere of Connaught Laboratories-turned-Sanofi Pasteur. His private life reflected his professional life, always driven to excel at whatever he was doing. He cherished the company of colleagues, friends, and family, and all were richer for having known him.”—Ralph R. Ryall, brother
Most recent title: senior director, Sanofi Pasteur
Education: B.S., chemistry, Le Moyne College, 1979; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Pennsylvania State University, 1987
Survivors: sister, Beverly; brother, Ralph
