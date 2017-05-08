Ruskin Longworth, 88, died on March 26, 2016, in Wilmington, Del.
“Ruskin worked for DuPont for 28 years in Plastics Research, specializing in ionic polymers. He authored several publications, including two book chapters on ionomers. After retiring in 1985, Ruskin pursued his lifelong interests in gardening, sailing, poetry, books, music, and cooking. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and his grandchildren, especially at the family vacation home in Chatham, Mass. Throughout his life, Ruskin brought his scientific bent to all his interests and endeavors. His last chemistry demonstration for his grandchildren, just a few months before his death, was ‘the cry of tin.’ ”—Kim Longworth, daughter
Most recent title: research chemist, DuPont
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, Southwest Essex Technical College and School of Art, 1950; Ph.D., chemistry, Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and University of London, 1956
Survivors: wife, Joyce; daughters, Kim, Jennifer, Alys, and Monica Coyne; six grandchildren
