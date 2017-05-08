SABIC readies ethane carrier

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. held a naming ceremony for the GasChem Beluga, a new ethane carrier that will transport shale-based ethane from Houston for use at its ethylene cracker in Wilton, England. SABIC recently completed a project at the site allowing it to store imported ethane. The company will take delivery of another ship, the GasChem Orca, in July. Each will have 36,000 m3 of ethane capacity.
