Shire, Parion join for ophthalmic drug

Shire has licensed worldwide rights to P-321, a small-molecule inhibitor of the epithelial sodium channel (ENaC) being developed by Parion Sciences. P-321 is in Phase II clinical trials for dry eye disease. Inhibiting ENaC is thought to block the absorption of tears and help keep the ocular surface hydrated, the partners say. Shire will make a $20 million license payment and pay $20 million more if a near-term milestone is reached. Parion could get up to $535 million if all targets are met.
